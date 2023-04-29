Perennial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.9% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Dohj LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $207,350,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,980,000 after buying an additional 32,781 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $105.45 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of -393.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.44.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.82.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

