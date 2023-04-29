Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Stock Position Reduced by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $135.44 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.78 and its 200-day moving average is $137.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.12. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities cut their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $758,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,726,892.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

