Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PAA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PAA stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.70. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It operates through the Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) segments. The Crude Oil segment refers to the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.