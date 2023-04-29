Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 17,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $460,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $96,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Portland General Electric Stock Down 1.1 %

POR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of POR opened at $50.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $56.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $687.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.60 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

