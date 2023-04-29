ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,584 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in ProAssurance by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,523,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,724,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $630,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Third Avenue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 337,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 39,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Stock Performance

ProAssurance stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.09. The company has a market cap of $969.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1,794.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. ProAssurance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20.

ProAssurance Announces Dividend

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $294.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.89 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,998.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

