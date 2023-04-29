Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Sets New 52-Week High at $195.00

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $195.00 and last traded at $194.29, with a volume of 323744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Sunday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Prometheus Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.70.

Prometheus Biosciences Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of -55.73 and a beta of -0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.32. The company has a current ratio of 31.04, a quick ratio of 31.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 43.38% and a negative net margin of 2,081.83%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $1,084,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,708.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $1,084,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,708.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $596,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,237.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 951,320 shares of company stock valued at $109,339,563. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 325.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,036,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,144,000 after purchasing an additional 792,620 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Featured Stories

