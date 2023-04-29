ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 120 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

AZPN stock opened at $177.00 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.35 and a 52 week high of $263.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.38 and its 200 day moving average is $219.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($1.07). Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $242.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair cut shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.83.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

