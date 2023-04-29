ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 1,308 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 945.1% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 9.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 23.9% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 52,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 45.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 18,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Cognex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognex

Cognex Price Performance

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $44,131.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $29,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,287 shares of company stock valued at $883,325. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognex stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average of $48.86. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $70.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.61.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $239.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.