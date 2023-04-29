ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 1,361 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 4,350.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 165.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 152.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIW. Truist Financial cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average is $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.13. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $42.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.45%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 337,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,679,476.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

