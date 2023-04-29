ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 2,168 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in United Community Banks by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the third quarter worth about $535,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Community Banks by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 345,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,664,000 after buying an additional 29,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in United Community Banks by 18.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $24.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $39.50. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.96.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $241.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.25%.

UCBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

