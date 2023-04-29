ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 2,525 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in ATI by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in ATI by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ATI by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in ATI during the 4th quarter worth about $823,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in ATI during the 4th quarter worth about $1,075,000.

ATI Stock Performance

NYSE:ATI opened at $38.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average of $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 1.19. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 3.41%. ATI’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $376,126.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,924,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATI Company Profile

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

