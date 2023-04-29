ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 335 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Enstar Group by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Enstar Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enstar Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,069,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,419,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Enstar Group by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Enstar Group stock opened at $240.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.21 and a 200 day moving average of $224.35. Enstar Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.04 and a fifty-two week high of $249.56.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Run-off, Enhanced RE, Investments, and Legacy Underwriting. The Run-off segment is consisted of acquired property and other insurance business.

