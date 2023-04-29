ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 915 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 28,606 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 535,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,002,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,592,000. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 209,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $439,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $128,408.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,875,455.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $128,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,455.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $353,981.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,575,091. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,568. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ stock opened at $76.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.14 and its 200 day moving average is $72.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $80.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 60.16%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.81.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

