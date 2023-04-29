ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $455,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,972,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $36.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.78. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.06.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $296.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.68 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 10.98%. Equities analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Geoff E. Tanner purchased 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,007.04. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,007.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $104,338.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Geoff E. Tanner purchased 6,912 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $250,007.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,007.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

