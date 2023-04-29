ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 2,713 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,338,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,359,000 after acquiring an additional 105,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,689,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,666 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,549,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,870,000 after acquiring an additional 66,328 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,656,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,648,000 after acquiring an additional 226,536 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $14.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.79. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $29.25.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $138.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.35 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 41.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVBF. TheStreet cut shares of CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

About CVB Financial

(Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.