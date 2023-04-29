ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 909 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Diodes during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 132.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Diodes during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Insider Transactions at Diodes

Diodes Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, SVP Julie Holland sold 30,600 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $2,844,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Evan Yu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 30,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $2,844,882.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,957 shares of company stock worth $8,257,685. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $79.70 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $97.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $496.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diodes

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.