ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 925 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Denbury were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denbury by 553.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,969,000 after buying an additional 1,551,925 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Denbury by 262.7% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 853,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,623,000 after buying an additional 618,200 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth $48,202,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,611,000. Finally, Keyframe Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,195,000.

Insider Activity at Denbury

In related news, CAO Nicole H. Jennings sold 618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $48,729.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Denbury Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE DEN opened at $93.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.03. Denbury Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $104.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.13). Denbury had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Denbury from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.57.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

