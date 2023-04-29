ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 990 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Blackbaud by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Blackbaud by 400.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.
Blackbaud Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $69.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.81, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.64. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $69.76.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on BLKB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.
Insider Transactions at Blackbaud
In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 7,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $389,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,398,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 7,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $389,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,398,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 8,384 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $469,252.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,992.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,561 shares of company stock worth $2,748,142. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Blackbaud
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
