ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 990 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Blackbaud by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Blackbaud by 400.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $69.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.81, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.64. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $69.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.24 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLKB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Insider Transactions

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 7,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $389,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,398,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 7,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $389,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,398,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 8,384 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $469,252.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,992.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,561 shares of company stock worth $2,748,142. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

