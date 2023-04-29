ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 990 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on BPMC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.68.
Insider Buying and Selling
Blueprint Medicines Price Performance
NASDAQ BPMC opened at $51.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.80. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.72.
Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 273.24%. The business had revenue of $38.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Blueprint Medicines
Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
