ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 990 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BPMC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

In related news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $303,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,740,537.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $139,704.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,021.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $303,381.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,740,537.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 27,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,091. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $51.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.80. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 273.24%. The business had revenue of $38.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.