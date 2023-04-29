ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 121.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter worth $34,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Vipshop from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $15.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $16.18.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

