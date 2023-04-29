ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth $460,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 30,250 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 601,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $11.19 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $20.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $791.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.41 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.