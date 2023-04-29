ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,922 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $766,824,000 after buying an additional 155,981 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after buying an additional 1,349,095 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $279,047,000 after buying an additional 248,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,850,141 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $246,921,000 after buying an additional 221,449 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $232,869,000 after buying an additional 1,521,519 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Performance Food Group Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE PFGC opened at $62.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.49. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $63.13.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $28,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,659,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $28,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,659,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $58,015.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,452.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,970 shares of company stock valued at $116,801. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.