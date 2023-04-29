ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 2,283.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $551.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $533.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $508.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $430.16 and a twelve month high of $570.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.09. Chemed had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 39.69%. The firm had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chemed news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total value of $2,093,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,799.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.27, for a total value of $1,578,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,422,463.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,696,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,450. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.