ProShare Advisors LLC Has $543,000 Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GT. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth $28,314,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,942 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 589.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,349,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,486 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 570.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,076,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 915,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 55.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,161,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,894,000 after purchasing an additional 774,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

GT opened at $10.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.21. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

