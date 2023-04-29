ProShare Advisors LLC Has $544,000 Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Terex by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Terex by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Terex by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Terex by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Terex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Terex Trading Up 2.1 %

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 8,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $534,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,280 shares in the company, valued at $26,176,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 8,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $534,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,280 shares in the company, valued at $26,176,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $134,778.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at $684,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 374,481 shares of company stock worth $21,446,276. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

TEX opened at $44.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $60.85.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Terex had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Terex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.82%.

Terex Profile

(Get Rating)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.