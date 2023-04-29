ProShare Advisors LLC Has $568,000 Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $439,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,415,904 shares in the company, valued at $47,843,396.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BOX news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $715,657.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $439,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,415,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,843,396.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,257,560. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $26.46 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 529.20, a PEG ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average is $29.12.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. BOX had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $256.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.29 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BOX shares. StockNews.com downgraded BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

About BOX

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.