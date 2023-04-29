ProShare Advisors LLC Has $569,000 Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NHI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $49.77 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.94 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 12.71, a current ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.90%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. It operates through the Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segments. The Real Estate Investments segment includes real estate investments and lease, mortgage, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities.

