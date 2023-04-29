ProShare Advisors LLC Has $574,000 Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CNX Resources by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,510,000 after buying an additional 1,758,826 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in CNX Resources by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,061,000 after buying an additional 1,760,214 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in CNX Resources by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,962,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,004,000 after buying an additional 61,682 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CNX Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,533,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,492,000 after buying an additional 22,477 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CNX Resources by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,794,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,534,000 after buying an additional 744,682 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens began coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

CNX stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $16.49. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $24.21.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $5.11. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.19 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

