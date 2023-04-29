ProShare Advisors LLC Has $575,000 Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 164.6% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,483,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,012,000 after purchasing an additional 923,067 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,751,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 17.3% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,026,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,433,000 after purchasing an additional 298,324 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 225.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 317,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,861,000 after purchasing an additional 219,734 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 12.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,792,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,490,000 after purchasing an additional 194,879 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $72.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.38. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.20 and a 52 week high of $89.85.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $675.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

