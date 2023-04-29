ProShare Advisors LLC Has $583,000 Stock Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,153,000 after purchasing an additional 927,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,365,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,633,000 after purchasing an additional 210,215 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,994,000 after purchasing an additional 159,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 68.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,336,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 15.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 953,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,927,000 after purchasing an additional 124,680 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BEAM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $30.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.24. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $73.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.63.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.80. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 474.54% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. The business had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $58,134.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,673.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $74,380.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,373.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $58,134.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,673.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,533 shares of company stock valued at $288,945 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.