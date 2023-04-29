ProShare Advisors LLC Has $583,000 Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,430 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 659.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of FL stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average of $38.71. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $47.22.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

