ProShare Advisors LLC Has $584,000 Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in EnerSys by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in EnerSys by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in EnerSys by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in EnerSys by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,691,000 after purchasing an additional 101,062 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $82.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.35. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $55.60 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $920.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.96%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

Featured Articles

