ProShare Advisors LLC Has $584,000 Position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 186,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 47,391 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,294,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 69,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at IVERIC bio

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $36,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 48,171 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $1,455,245.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,539.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 1,218 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $36,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,781 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IVERIC bio Stock Performance

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.10. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $32.96. The company has a quick ratio of 18.63, a current ratio of 18.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.45.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Articles

