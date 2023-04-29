ProShare Advisors LLC Has $595,000 Stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 627.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXSM opened at $71.53 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.64 and its 200 day moving average is $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.89.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $24.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.51 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXSM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.79.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio consists of Products Overview and Pipeline Overview. The Products Overview includes Auvelity and Sunosi. The Pipeline Overview contain AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14.

