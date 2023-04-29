ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Masimo by 20.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Masimo by 123.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Masimo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Masimo by 7.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of MASI stock opened at $189.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.65. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.75 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $108.89 and a 12 month high of $198.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.15. Masimo had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.63.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

