ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHP. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 878.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at $89,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $89.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.59. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.46 and a 12 month high of $97.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.33 and its 200 day moving average is $87.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.58%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

