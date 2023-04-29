ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,867,000 after buying an additional 245,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,477,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,231,000 after acquiring an additional 88,214 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,170,000 after acquiring an additional 55,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,335,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith purchased 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.47 per share, for a total transaction of $99,929.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 419,657 shares in the company, valued at $20,760,431.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $149,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,691 shares in the company, valued at $12,971,565.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hatton C.V. Smith bought 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.47 per share, with a total value of $99,929.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 419,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,760,431.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,520 shares of company stock worth $390,479 over the last three months. 8.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Up 0.9 %

SFBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of SFBS opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.67 and a 200 day moving average of $67.67. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $93.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.30%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

