ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valaris were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Valaris by 73.4% in the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,668 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Valaris by 18.2% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,722,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,226,000 after purchasing an additional 419,496 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Valaris in the third quarter worth about $93,108,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Valaris by 137.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,126,000 after purchasing an additional 783,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Valaris by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,989,000 after purchasing an additional 47,895 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valaris Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE VAL opened at $60.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Valaris Limited has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity at Valaris

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $433.60 million for the quarter. Valaris had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 11.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 158,632 shares of Valaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $12,117,898.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,254,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,927,574.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Valaris from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valaris in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Valaris in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Valaris from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

