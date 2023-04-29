ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 139.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 69.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 108.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $88,588.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,688.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $88,588.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,688.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $39,385.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,290,994. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meritage Homes Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTH shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

MTH opened at $128.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.76. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $130.68.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.04%.

Meritage Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

