ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 1,005 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 52.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 67.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

ONTO opened at $80.98 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.02 and a fifty-two week high of $89.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.23. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $253.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

