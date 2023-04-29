ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 1,221 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 585.7% in the fourth quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 144,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after buying an additional 123,000 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 172,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 43,716 shares in the last quarter.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $55.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.25. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $55.98.

Insider Activity

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.78) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 26,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $1,202,009.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,080.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 26,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $1,202,009.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,080.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $105,861.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,962 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,476.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,002 shares of company stock worth $6,903,168. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTCT. SVB Securities began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.