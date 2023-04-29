ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 1,239 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NARI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,304,000 after buying an additional 67,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NARI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

Inari Medical Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ NARI opened at $66.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -120.76 and a beta of 1.11. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $86.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.68 and its 200 day moving average is $65.84.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $107.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.85 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $300,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,252,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,277,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $578,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,506,274.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $300,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,252,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,277,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,316,240 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Articles

