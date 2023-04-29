ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 2,275 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,052,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tenable by 1,772.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,939,000 after buying an additional 603,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenable by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,138,000 after buying an additional 595,338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,346,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenable by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,939,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,086,000 after buying an additional 466,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENB opened at $36.99 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $59.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $188.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.14 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, Director George Alex Tosheff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $254,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares in the company, valued at $238,440.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 4,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $173,086.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,924 shares in the company, valued at $472,463. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Alex Tosheff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $254,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,613 shares in the company, valued at $238,440.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,602 shares of company stock worth $3,501,574 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

