ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 2,974 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,616,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,234,000 after acquiring an additional 218,721 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,767,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,970,000 after acquiring an additional 432,847 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,455,000 after acquiring an additional 15,120 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,355,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,565,000 after purchasing an additional 112,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,334,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,735,000 after purchasing an additional 81,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Shares of VSH opened at $21.29 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.63 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 23,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $501,944.04. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,725.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

(Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.