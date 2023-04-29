ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 476 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $225,207.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,510.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,455.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940 in the last ninety days. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGCO Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.36.

NYSE AGCO opened at $123.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $145.53.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 7.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.09%.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

