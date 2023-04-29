ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Ashland in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Ashland by 65.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Ashland by 23.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ashland in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in Ashland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Ashland from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ashland in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ashland from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.88.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of ASH stock opened at $101.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.00. Ashland Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.66 and a 1 year high of $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.58 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 38.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ashland

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

