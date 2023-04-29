ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KNX. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 1.7 %

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 137 shares in the company, valued at $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $56.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.59%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.