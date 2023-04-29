ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Insmed by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 33,142 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 645.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $739,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Insmed by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.33. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $28.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $59.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.78 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 865.02% and a negative net margin of 196.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Insmed Profile

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.