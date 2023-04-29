ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 84.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MGIC Investment

In other news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $115,480.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,821 shares in the company, valued at $122,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

MTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of MTG opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.38. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $15.76.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.17 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 73.79% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.34%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

