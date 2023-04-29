ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,183,000 after purchasing an additional 179,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,029,000 after buying an additional 598,640 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,608,000 after buying an additional 122,899 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,039,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,804,000 after buying an additional 126,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,966,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,783,000 after buying an additional 27,884 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.76. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $61.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.40). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on NSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

